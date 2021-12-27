Phyllis Ann Sherek of Gilbert passed away on Dec. 22, 2021, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was 80 years old.
Phyllis was born April 18, 1941 in Wadena, Minn. She married Philip John Sherek on July 18, 1959.
Phyllis loved animals, especially dachshunds. Romance and western TV shows, novels and country music. Over the years, she loved going to Branson Mo., with her husband Philip. Phyllis enjoyed going to the Hutter Birthday Club with the neighborhood ladies and going to Red Hat Dinners. Phyllis was a member of the YMCA, where she enjoyed water aerobics.
Phyllis was survived by her Children: Randy (Marie) Sherek of Beaverton, Ore., Renee (Randy) Christianson of Eveleth, Minn., Rhonda Sherek of Virginia, Minn.; Grandchildren: Hope (Erik) Christensen, Heidi (Brandon) Haavisto, Cory (Justine) Christianson; and great grandchildren: Delilah Haavisto, and Liliana Christianson; siblings: Raymond (Carole) Denny of Lancaster, S.C., Gary (Mary) Denny of Lonpac, Calif., Gene (Judy) Denny of Biwabik, Minn.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her Husband: Philip Sherek; Parents: Philip and Florence Denny; Siblings: Robert “Snook” Denny, and infant sister Dawn Marie.
A Celebration of life will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday Dec. 30 at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Pastor Mickey Olson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Biwabik Township Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Sherek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.