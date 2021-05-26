Phoebe L. Anderson

Phoebe L. Anderson, 89, of Mounds View, Minn., died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Bell Rae Senior Assisted Living Center.

She was born Feb. 24, 1932, in Hibbing, Minn., to Ernest and Edla (Fridlund) Anderson. Phoebe lived in various locations through the years in Minnesota and worked mostly as a second-grade elementary school teacher. She was a member of the Chisholm Baptist Church.

Phoebe is survived by her nieces and nephews, Vern (Karen) Johnson, Dale (Debbie) Johnson, Paul (Marcia) Johnson, Lois (Doug) Ackley, Jim Anderson, Kathy McCarson, Kara (Bruce) Kehring, Kay (Willie) Podlogar.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; sister, Eunice (Walton) Johnson; brothers, PFC Ernest (Jim) Anderson, Charles (Bud) (Mryna) Anderson; niece, Karen Tucci; nephew, Johnny Anderson.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, in the Chisholm Baptist Church, with Rev. Dan Erickson officiating.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service in the church.

Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Phoebe Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries