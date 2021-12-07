Phillip Lee "Cheezy" Cochran, age 67 of rural Bovey died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Phillip was born in 1954 on Johnson Air Force Base in Japan. He was the son of Billie Gayel and Juanita Ethel Cochran. Due to being a military family, Phil lived in many states and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1972. After graduation, at just 17 years old, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. In 1977, Phil was united in marriage to Pamela Maki and made their home in the Grand Rapids area. He worked for Blandin Paper Mill in Grand Rapids for nearly 20 years. While working at Blandin, Phil became a student by day and worked nights to support his family as he earned his degree to become an electrician. Later, he took a job with US Steel and worked as an industrial electrician in the mines until his retirement in 2020.
Phil had an incredible sense of humor, a fun-loving attitude, and a huge heart for his family and friends. He was known for his crazy stories and loved telling groan-worthy jokes and puns. He was always there as “Papa” to cheer on his grandchildren and showed his support for them while wearing bright green Ninja Turtles pants at their athletic events. Phil had a passion for scuba diving - he often traveled to tropical locations to enjoy this hobby. Phil was a lifetime learner and could frequently be found learning how to repair anything and everything. He loved to work on cars and was proud of his garage where he, his grandchildren and his friends could work on their vehicles. Music was always important to Phil - he enjoyed attending concerts, singing while he was working and singing along with his daughters and grandkids. Although he didn't attend church frequently, he had a deep belief in Jesus and huge love for His Lord.
Phil is survived by his wife of 44 years, Pamela H. Cochran; his three daughters and sons-in-law, Celeste and Andrew Sondgeroth, Carrissa and Jeff Hansen, and Cami and Jordan Serre; grandchildren: Jace Hansen (Daphney Wells), Grant Hansen (Taryn Hamling), Chloe Hansen, Hayley Sondgeroth, Grace Sondgeroth, Beatrice Serre, and Margot Serre; his father, Bill (Ann) Cochran; sisters and brothers: Jeff (Lauren) Cochran, Lynne Gangl, Tim (Mari Jo) Cochran, Bob (Mary) Cochran, Chuck (Barb) Kannas, Kjersti Kannas, Melody Kannas, David (Shelly) Kannas, Jodi (Adam) Snyder, and Patrick (Amber) Kannas; many nieces and nephews; good friends, Kevin Lorence, Jerry Kalibabky, and Phil Benson; along with many other family members, friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Kannas; his parents-in-law, William and Jean Maki; his brothers-in-law, Guy Gangl and Dudley Maki; and sister-in-law, Fayetta Maki.
"Thank you for spending your life with me." was a statement Phil shared with his wife, daily this past year. Rest in Peace Phillip.
A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the United Methodist Church in Pengilly, Minn. Wearing a mask will be appreciated but not required as we would like to keep everyone safe for the holidaysArrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
