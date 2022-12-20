Phillip Arnold Haburn
November 27, 1946—December 14, 2022
We are sad to announce the passing of Phillip Arnold Haburn.
Phillip Arnold Haburn-dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend-passed away at his home in Babbitt, Minn., Dec. 14, 2022.
Phillip was born Nov. 27, 1946, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Arnold and Eva Jane (Stanford) Haburn. The family lived in Larrabee and Quimby on farms in Iowa. The family moved to Osakis, Minn., in November 1957 where they farmed west of Osakis. His parents owned and operated Landscape Nursery and Floral after selling the farm, where Phil helped work at the nursery.
Growing up on the farm there were many adventures. Phil was a member of Fancy Farmers 4H Club. He got a calf from out west, never had seen people, much less a halter. He had quite a time training him, ended up winning at the county fair and then went on to State. His name was “Barney.” Phil was quite mischievous in his younger days (and as an adult!) he once built a handmade raft and had his younger brother Dave test it out, in case it sank! It did!
Phil attended the Two-Mile Country School near Osakis for six years, and then transferred to Osakis High School, graduating in 1965. Thereafter, Phil attended Staple Technical College for a two-year program in heavy equipment. Upon graduating, Phil worked at Reserve, EVTAC, Cypress, North Shore and Cleveland Cliffs Mining companies. He worked in maintenance as a shovel and drill mechanic. He retired in 2008 after working 45 years in the mining industry.
On June 1, 1968, Phillip married his love of his life, Diane (Hasselblad) Haburn. Their family grew with three children Carol Ann (Brierley) Haburn, Sean Phillip Haburn, and Shannon Marie (Shin). Through the years, Phil enjoyed family camping trips and traveling across the United States and Europe with Diane and their great friends from Happy Trail Tours. In addition to traveling, Phil enjoyed the art of woodworking, creating many beautiful pieces, giving them to family and friends. He was also intrigued with trains, the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus, and researching history, especially ancestry information.
Phil had a very special place in his heart for his grandchildren and made many creative memories with them. For an example, he had the grandchildren believe that he had a pet elephant that lived in the back yard and only came out at night should the kids leave grass clippings on the sidewalk for it before they went to bed. When the kids got up in the morning, the clippings were gone. The city of Babbitt even issued Phil an elephant permit. Memories like this and many more show the incredible kind-hearted man Phil was.
Anyone who knew Phil, could count on him for a good joke, quick pun, an unforgettable, contagious laugh, and the best of hugs. If you heard a roaring laughter, you knew who was behind it. He will be greatly missed by all.
Preceded in death by his wife, Diane, his parents, Arnold, and Eva Jane Haburn, nephew, Michael Haburn, granddaughter, Lindsey Mae Gonzalez, sister in-law, Lavonne Haburn, along with many favorite dogs, and a cat (DC).
Survived by children: Carol Ann (Brierley) Haburn, Sean Phillip Haburn, Shannon Marie (Brian) Shin. Grandchildren: Rachel AnnMarie Simmons, Gabby Rose Gonzalez, Isabel Rose Gonzalez, Alyx Sean Haburn, Jordan Haburn, Bryson Shin, and Preston Shin. Great grandchildren: Riley Mae Phagan, Dominic Jerome Olson, and Levi Jacob Sprague.
A memorial service will be held May 20, 2023, at New-Life Church in Alexandria, Minn., at 3 p.m. followed by a burial service at the Lakeside Cemetery in Osakis, Minn.
A celebration of Phil’s life will be held in Babbitt; to be held a later date.
Phil Rest in Peace.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.