Philip ‘Phil’ Martin Christensen

Philip “Phil” Martin Christensen was born on Aug. 22, 1930, in Virginia, MInn., to Colburn and Josephine (Lorbecki) Christensen.

Phil passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Orr, Minn.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Lunch will be served after Mass.

Interment will be at the Orr Cemetery.

