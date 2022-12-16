Philip N. Shopp
August 22, 1929—December 5, 2022
Philip N. Shopp
August 22, 1929—December 5, 2022
Philip N. Shopp, 93, of Virginia passed away from this life and entered the Lord’s presence on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Edgewood Health Care in Virginia.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1929, in Virginia to Blaz and Mary (Krasaway) Shopp and grew up there, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1947.
Phil served in the United States Air Force from Feb. 1951 to Feb. 1955, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He married June Hanela on Oct. 29, 1955 in Virginia. He worked as a grocery store manager at the National Tea store in Eveleth before starting a lifelong career as a manager for Edwards Oil Company. Throughout his life, Phil was an avid fisherman. In retirement, Phil was a fixture at the Virginia Senior Center, where he spent countless hours opening up, making coffee, shooting pool, and shooting the breeze with everyone. He enjoyed refinishing furniture and creating diamond willow walking sticks and had his own little corner of the Senior Center to work on his projects.
He is survived by his 3 children: Laurie (Marty) Walker of Britt, Tim Shopp of Virginia, and Todd (Lori) Shopp of Champlin; 6 grandchildren: Christopher (Krista) Shopp, Steven (Megan) Shopp, Allyson (Luke) Davies, Kelsey (Brian) Haukos, Natalie (Mitch) Brockway and Jordan (Abby) Shopp; 4 great-grandchildren: Hunter Shopp, Jaxson Shopp, Madeline Brockway, and Jack Brockway; and 1 sister, Barbara Even.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents; wife June; and sisters: Lucy Velsarrio, Kathryn Hendy, Helen Vingles, Marie Lammi, and Margaret Harris.
Honoring Phil’s request, no funeral service will be held. To remember and honor Phil, brighten someone’s day by engaging in conversation with them! The family thanks the staff of Edgewood Healthcare and Caring Edge Hospice for their wonderful care of Phil throughout the last year.
Online condolences to www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
