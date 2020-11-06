Philip M. Stone Jr., 89, of St Louis Park, passed away on Nov. 5, 2020, in Minneapolis.
Phil was born in Buhl and grew up in Virginia. He graduated from Virginia High School in 1949, and later from Virginia Junior College, the University of Minnesota College of Business Administration and the University of Minnesota Law School. He was a veteran of the Korean War and a retired officer of Norwest Bank. He married Patricia Cerkvenik in Mountain Iron in 1962.
Philip was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pat in 1997; his parents, Philip and Ray Simons Stone; and his aunt, Gertrude Simons.
He is survived by his children, Douglas, Nancy (Greg Gidden) and Bruce (Jean Cordisco); and by his grandchildren, Finnian and Silas Stone, Gidden and Lucy, Elizabeth and Jane Patricia Stone.
Graveside burial service on Monday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.