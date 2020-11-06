Philip M. Stone Jr.

Philip M. Stone Jr., 89, of St Louis Park, passed away on Nov. 5, 2020, in Minneapolis.

Phil was born in Buhl and grew up in Virginia. He graduated from Virginia High School in 1949, and later from Virginia Junior College, the University of Minnesota College of Business Administration and the University of Minnesota Law School. He was a veteran of the Korean War and a retired officer of Norwest Bank. He married Patricia Cerkvenik in Mountain Iron in 1962.

Philip was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pat in 1997; his parents, Philip and Ray Simons Stone; and his aunt, Gertrude Simons.

He is survived by his children, Douglas, Nancy (Greg Gidden) and Bruce (Jean Cordisco); and by his grandchildren, Finnian and Silas Stone, Gidden and Lucy, Elizabeth and Jane Patricia Stone.

Graveside burial service on Monday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Philip Stone, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Nov 9
Graveside Service
Monday, November 9, 2020
1:00PM
Greenwood Cemetery
1126 9th Street North
Virginia, MN 55792
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries