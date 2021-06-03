Philip John Johnson

Philip John Johnson, 44, of Biwabik, died suddenly on Monday, May 31, 2021, at his mother’s residence in Aurora.

He was born May 20, 1977, in Hibbing, Minn., and was a 1998 graduate of Virginia High School. Philip worked at the Eveleth DAC as a production worker most recently in the wood shop.

Philip was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Palo and an active volunteer for over ten years with the Meals on Wheels program. He was the world's biggest Polaris and Green Bay Packer Fan and always enjoyed a good football debate. Seldom did he ever miss an episode of Wheel of Fortune, and he always enjoyed fishing, four wheeling and snowmobiling with his family.

Philip is survived by his mother, Judith Johnson of Aurora; brothers: Todd of Aurora, Jay of Cohasset and Craig (Merry) Johnson of Palo; nieces and nephews: Joe (Amber) Johnson, Jason (Jenni) Johnson, Amanda (Jamie) Ross and Aiden Johnson; great nieces and nephews: Leanna and Brielle Johnson, Jack and Sam Johnson and Grant and Kaison Ross.

He is preceded in death by his father, C. Brian Johnson.

A Memorial Service for Philip will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Palo with Pastor Barbara Hegfors officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Inurnment will be in the Rauha Cemetery columbarium.

Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.

To plant a tree in memory of Philip Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Load entries