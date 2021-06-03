Philip John Johnson, 44, of Biwabik, died suddenly on Monday, May 31, 2021, at his mother’s residence in Aurora.
He was born May 20, 1977, in Hibbing, Minn., and was a 1998 graduate of Virginia High School. Philip worked at the Eveleth DAC as a production worker most recently in the wood shop.
Philip was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Palo and an active volunteer for over ten years with the Meals on Wheels program. He was the world's biggest Polaris and Green Bay Packer Fan and always enjoyed a good football debate. Seldom did he ever miss an episode of Wheel of Fortune, and he always enjoyed fishing, four wheeling and snowmobiling with his family.
Philip is survived by his mother, Judith Johnson of Aurora; brothers: Todd of Aurora, Jay of Cohasset and Craig (Merry) Johnson of Palo; nieces and nephews: Joe (Amber) Johnson, Jason (Jenni) Johnson, Amanda (Jamie) Ross and Aiden Johnson; great nieces and nephews: Leanna and Brielle Johnson, Jack and Sam Johnson and Grant and Kaison Ross.
He is preceded in death by his father, C. Brian Johnson.
A Memorial Service for Philip will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Palo with Pastor Barbara Hegfors officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Inurnment will be in the Rauha Cemetery columbarium.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.