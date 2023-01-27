Petronilo (Pete) Landicho

Petronilo (Pete) Landicho

Petronilo (Pete) Landicho, age 92, of Mountain Iron, passed peacefully in his sleep at Heritage Manor in Chisholm on Monday, January 23, 2023. Pete’s wonderful laugh, his valuable friendships, and his moral compass, along with his mechanical intuitiveness, will be greatly missed.

