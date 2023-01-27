Petronilo (Pete) Landicho, age 92, of Mountain Iron, passed peacefully in his sleep at Heritage Manor in Chisholm on Monday, January 23, 2023. Pete’s wonderful laugh, his valuable friendships, and his moral compass, along with his mechanical intuitiveness, will be greatly missed.
Pete was born to Martin and Fructosa Landicho nee Encabo, in Palo Alto, Calif., on January 13, 1931. His early years were spent running the beautiful hills of the Santa Clara Valley on the Morabito Ranch in Los Altos, where his father was caretaker. At 17, he joined the Navy, trained at the Naval Training Center (NTC) in San Diego and was immediately transported to the Philippines where he began his life at sea. Pete soon became a Gunners Mate (GMGC) and proudly kept his gun mount viable. He served on many ships during his 22-year Naval Career but said he truly enjoyed the small familial community of a destroyer. He received ribbons for China Service, WWII Occupation Japan, National Defense, Korea Presidential Citation, and Korea United Nations. He was also awarded consecutive Good Conduct awards.
He married Eleanor (Ellie) Elizabeth Rey of Palo Alto in 1955. His most talked about shore duty was in White Sands, New Mexico. There he made many friends that became legends of his stories while transporting missiles, hunting in his off hours and enjoying family life.
Eventually Pete and Ellie made their home and raised their family in San Diego. He returned to NTC as a Drill Instructor, training soldiers for the rigors of war in Vietnam, receiving many accolades for his excellence in guidance. He retired from the Navy in 1968 and completed his formal education. Sadly, he lost Ellie in 1972 after a long battle with cancer.
He moved from San Diego to Texas and resettled on the Range. On December 10, 1983, he was united in marriage to Barbara Joyce nee Evertz Carlson in Virginia, Minn. They made their home in Mt. Iron where Pete enjoyed caring for the land as his father once did many years ago.
Pete is survived by his wife, Barbara Landicho of Mt. Iron; daughter, Eleanor Linda Granillo nee Landicho; grandchildren: J. Vincent Granillo, Samuel Granillo, Alethea Sibois, Peter and Daniel Rocci; great grandchildren: Michael Davis, Luca Sibois and Theodore Rocci. His brother John resides in Maryland with his wife Cora and along with their extended family.
He also has brothers Emiliano (Nino) and Phillip in Hawaii and Richard in California.
Mass will be celebrated at Holy Spirit in Virginia on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 1 p.m.
Visitation will be one hour prior. Inurnment will be in National City, Calif., where he will be placed next to Ellie.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Petronilo Landicho as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
