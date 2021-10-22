Peter Vincent Panichi passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn., with family by his side.
He was 93 years old, born Nov. 1, 1927, in Hibbing. Peter lived a long and full life. He joined the Navy at the age of 16, and served in the South Pacific during World War II, participating in the Battle of Okinawa. In 1953 he married the love of his life, Ruby Maras. The two of them made a perfect couple, always joking around and very much enjoying their life together with their two children. After working at his father’s Monarch Bar, Pete and his brother Joe were proprietors of Panichi Drive-In Liquors in Hibbing. Pete had a friendly word and a smile for everyone he met, and was truly appreciated by the community and everyone he interacted with. Peter was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He loved sports, and played hockey (goalie), softball, and participated in league bowling.
Peter is survived by his son, Paul (Jennifer) Panichi; his beloved granddaughter, Ashley Panichi who he doted on and who always made him proud; daughter, Mary Beth (April McGuire) Panichi; and sister, Roseann Rutar.
Peter was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby (Maras) Panichi; parents, Alipio and Rose Panichi; brother, Joseph Panichi; and sister, Clara Bugliosi.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing.
Visitation will start at 11 a.m., with a Catholic service at noon.
Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. The family would like to thank Dr. Copeman and Nurse Holly at Fairview Clinic, and all the wonderful staff at Heritage Manor who took such good care of him.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
