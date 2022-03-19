Peter Kokal, of Clarkdale, Ga., passed away Feb. 15, 2022, at home of natural causes.
He was born Aug. 5, 1943, in Eveleth, Minn., to Peter and Emily (Belardinelli) Kokal.
Peter enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1967. While stationed in Ethiopia, Africa, he met and later married Marlene Wilson. They had three children, Jennifer, Angela and Peter. They later divorced.
He worked for Lockheed Martin, in Marietta, Ga., for 43 years as a Flight Line Mechanic. He received a number of commendations throughout his years there. A career he thoroughly enjoyed and took great pride in.
Peter enjoyed the simple things in life, a hot cup of coffee, his daily newspaper, crosswords, music and a love for treasure hunting.
Peter is survived by his children, Jennifer Kokal of Danbury, Wis., Angela (Mick) Shirley of Oxford Junction, Iowa, Peter J. (Wendy) Kokal of Charles City, Iowa; grandchildren: Brandon (Nicki) Kokal, Nicholas Shirley, Nathan (Samantha) Shirley, Alexandra (Christopher) Kerber, Ryan Begemann; great grandchildren: Julia and Hailie Gavin, Brynlee Kokal, Rowan and Violet Shirley, Evan and Drew Kerber; sisters, Delores (Bob) Olsen, DeeAnn (Ralph) Mannila, Rosemary (Bob) Brandt; brother, Richard Kokal; and special friend, Jackie Brodie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Emily Kokal-Nelson; brothers, Donald and Bruce Kokal; sister-in-law, Kathleen Kokal.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 1, at 11 a.m. at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 30, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
To plant a tree in memory of Peter Kokal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.