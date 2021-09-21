Peter Kashiwagi, 31, of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, passed away on Friday, Sept.17, 2021, at his home in Hibbing, with his loving mother by his bedside, after a long battle with brain cancer.
He loved Japanese culture, especially Anime, and never passed on a chance to eat sushi - his favorite food.
A fan of horror, he’d spend hours listening to scary stories, podcasts and watching horror films. Gift giving was Peter’s love language as he could barely keep himself from telling you what he got you for Christmas, which, in hindsight, makes his memory even more endearing.
Peter loved old-time crooners, and Frank Sinatra was his favorite one. Peter was a passionate “bathroom singer,” belting out “My Way” word by word without missing a beat.
In his final months, Peter took a special liking to the Fairview Hospice staff that cared for him. Their visits were often a bright moment of his day. They’d chat, laugh, tell stories and by the time they’d leave his mood was turned around for the better.
Peter is survived by his parents Jose Geraldo Franca and Rony Franca; siblings: Erika Carlson, Eline Vaz, Gabriela Carvalho, Guilherme Carvalho, Andre Guilherme Franca; his niece and nephew; dear friends, Brandon Colwell and Mitchell Frand; and all of his great co-workers and friends at Walgreens.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends and all who were blessed to cross paths with him.
A wake will be held in his memory for family and friends who wish to share their fondest memories of him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to Fairview Range Home & Care Hospice (a non-profit organization) at https://www.fairview.org/giving in appreciation for all the care they provided to Peter in his final months.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website to share a photo or message of condolence at www.doughertyofhibbing.com
