Peter John Drazenovich, age 51 of Hibbing, Minn., left us all too soon as he passed away at his home on July 13, 2022. He was born in Mora, Minn., on September 28, 1970 to Joseph and Gloria "Carol" (Olson) Drazenovich. Peter's family moved to the Iron Range when he was young and he grew up in Hibbing, Minn. He graduated from Hibbing High School with class of 1989 and went on to receive his bachelors of science at Mankato State where he played football as an offensive lineman. His parents never missed a game.
Peter worked for many years as a manager at Keewatin Taconite and also worked at Iracore for a short time. He was passionate about hunting and fishing and absolutely loved spending time at his hunting shack with everyone. Peter lit up the room with his robust personality and way of entertaining. He had a great belly laugh and could do great imitations of his loved ones, especially of his dad. Peter told amazing family stories and was a one of a kind uncle whether he was looking over someone or teasing them. He cared deeply for his family and was also a very loyal friend. Peter was a great cook and enjoyed preparing some odd dishes from his Croatian roots including blood sausage and gelatin pigs feet. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
Peter is survived by his parents, Joe and Carol Drazenovich; siblings, Shelly Tilock, Kathy (Matt) Sjoberg, Joe (Ramona Kastet) Drazenovich Jr, Sharon (Rick Palm) Drazenovich and Ann (Paul) Koenig; nieces and nephews, Tiffany (Brian) their kids Lily, Lucy and Owen, Madelyn (Nate), Matt, Brian, John, Joseph, Jack and Hunter; his hunting shack family and many, many dear friends.
He is preceded in death only by his brother-in-law, HiFi John Tilock.
A mass of christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Reverend Father Daniel Weiske will officiate the service. Visitation will take place an hour and a half prior to the mass, starting at 9:30 a.m. and going until 11 a.m. Interment will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
