Peter J. Samich, 101, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Benedictine Health Center on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
He was born in Belgrade, Minn., on Nov. 6, 1919, and lived his entire life in Gilbert, Minn. Pete was a WWII veteran having served in Europe for over four years. Pete was a longtime shovel operator at Erie Mining Company/LTV Steel.
Pete and Verna Erickson were married on Sept. 11, 1948. They enjoyed a long and happy 72-year marriage raising their children, assisting their grandchildren and fishing and camping on Trout Lake in the BWCA. Verna died on Sept. 4, 2020.
Pete enjoyed the outdoors immensely. He was never happier than while camping, fishing, hunting or, in his later years, making maple syrup.
Pete is survived by his daughter, Paula (Paul) Schweiger; his sons, Mark Samich and Michael Samich. Pete was an excellent father and will be sorely missed by Paula, Mark and Mike. Pete is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private, immediate family only services will be held at Pete’s request.
Arrangements with the Cremation Society of Minnesota (Duluth)
