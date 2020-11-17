Peter Ivanca

Peter Andrew Ivanca died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. The cause was complications of COPD. He was 74.
Pete was a near lifelong resident of Wilpen. He attended Assumption Catholic School and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1964. Pete volunteered for the Draft and was stationed in Germany. He attended Hibbing Junior College, obtaining his associate’s degree, and then St. Cloud State University, where he made lasting friendships and obtained his bachelor’s in business. In 1975 he married Tere Gibson. Pete bartended at the Brother’s Two and worked at Erickson Lumber. He was later a longtime employee of Hibbing Taconite, retiring to enjoy his pension in 2010.
Pete loved spending time at the family cabin on Big Sturgeon. He spent countless hours repairing the latest broken thing, pulling his daughter and niece waterskiing, and B.S.-ing by the fire. Like his father Bill, Pete was an avid gardener and canner, producing cases of pickles and peppers every year, which he shared with his friends and family. Pete was a devoted reader of Time Magazine for many years, kept up on current events, and was a trivia buff. He pinched pennies for himself, wearing clothes until they fell apart, yet was generous to his family and friends. His stubbornness was legendary. He never deigned to set foot in Walmart, and took pains to always purchase American products. Smart with a wry sense of humor, Pete lived life on his own terms, conventions be damned.
Peter is survived by daughter, Corinne Ivanca (Joel Gephart); sister, Annette Wellbrock; brother, John Ivanca; niece, Becky Ivanca (Mike Mackie); granddaughters, Zelda and Lark Gephart; grandniece, Destiny Mackie; and grandnephew, Abel Mackie; nephew, Ian and family; and many close cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary (Fena); and infant brother, William.
In light of the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date and announced here. Please raise a High Life and give a toast to Pete for his final journey home.
