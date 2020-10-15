Peter George Stupar

Peter Stupar was born on July 12, 1923, in Nashwauk, Minn., to George and Mary Stupar.
He graduated in 1943 from Nashwauk High School. Peter married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Peggy Sutich on July 2, 1944, at the Serbian Orthodox Church in Chisholm. Margaret passed away Sept. 10, 1998. They were married for 54 years. Peter retired from the City of Nashwauk as the Street Commissioner in 1987 putting in 25 years. He retired in 1972 from the Nashwauk Fire Department after 20 years of service. He was Fire Chief for ten years. Peter enjoyed hunting and fishing, our family trips will have lasting memories.
Peter is survived by his two children, Peter A. (Karen) Stupar, Monticello, Minn., daughter, Marlene “Susie” (Alex) Hammell, Roseburg, Ore.; two grandsons, Steven Stupar, Aaron (Michelle) Stupar, Becker, Minn.; four great-grandchildren, Abby Stupar, Chase Stupar, Carson Stupar and Kennedy Stupar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Stupar, Nashwauk, Minn.; brother, Stanley (Marge) Stupar, Grand Rapids, Minn.; Sam (Angie) Stupar, Las Vegas, Nev., Mike (Julia) Stupar, Nashwauk, Dorothy (Steve) Vukmir, Kelly Lake, Minn., Sophie (Milan) Chupurdia, Pengilly, Minn.; nephew, George Stupar; niece, Kathy (Gary) Mattson, Nashwauk, Minn.; and son-in-law, Alex A. Hammell, Roseburg, Ore.
Peter’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Aunt Sophie Chupurdia, cousins, Kathy Mattson, Barbara Branum and Tom Stupar for all your love and devotion you showed our father after our mother passed away. John Ketola for all the time you spent helping out around the house and the hours you spent visiting. To Ralph Uhlenkamp, thanks for taking the time to come visit, he enjoyed your company.
He was a lifetime member of Nashwauk American Legion Post Walter Riley 307.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Steven Stupar, Aaron Stupar, Abby Stupar, John Ketola, Ralph Uhlenkamp, Tom Stupar, Chuck Mattson and Scott Brazier.
Burial will be held at the Nashwauk Cemetery at a later date.
To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
