Peter George Bartczek

Peter George Bartczak, 92, of Staples, Minn., and formerly of Biwabik, Minn., passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in his home with his wife, children, and family by his side.
Peter was born and raised in Sturgeon Lake, Minn., where he was preceded in death by his parents and 9 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving wife, Lavonne — to whom he was married to for 70 years. His other surviving family includes his four children: Laverne (Bartczak) Hakly of Dewey, Ariz.; Marie (Bartczak) and Steve Laats of Goodyear, Ariz.; Diane (Bartczak) and David Doyle of Phoenix, Ariz.; Gary and Jacque Bartczak of Staples, Minn.; and special foster son, Kevin Peterson of Iron, Minn. Peter was also the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, not to mention many nieces and nephews. Family was everything to him.
Peter and Lavonne met on a blind date, got married on a 10-day leave before Peter departed for France during the Korean Conflict. Peter served proudly in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. Lavonne was not to see him again for a year and a half. It was an amazing love story that lasted for 70 years. Upon Peter’s return, he started working for Minnesota Power and Light — now MN Power. He was a maintenance mechanic and welder for 30 years. He could fix anything — even the neighborhood kids knew that and stopped over for bike repairs and such. He never turned a kid away. Peter and Lavonne together cared for not only their own four children, but took in 55 foster kids over the years — most of them physically and mentally impaired. Their motto was, “There’s always room for one more.”
There never was a man with a more kind heart. He was never without a “mint” in his pocket for all he met. More importantly, no one left his house without a very big hug. If Peter knew you — or even if he didn’t — you got a hug from the big man with the big heart. He never had a bad word to say about anyone. He will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at theThomastown Covenant Church, 15940 251st Ave, Staples, Minn. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the celebration at the church.
Arrangements for Peter are with the Iten Funeral Home of Browerville, Minn.
