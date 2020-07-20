Peter Deretich, 82, longtime resident of Holly and formerly Grand Blanc, Mich., and Hibbing, Minn., died Tuesday July 14, 2020, at Vicinia Gardens in Fenton, Mich.
He was born July 4, 1938, in Hibbing, the son of Tomo and Bosiljka (Samardzich) Deretich. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1956 and attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He later earned his Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Michigan. Peter started his first teaching job in 1962 at Lake Fenton High School in Michigan where he met his future wife, Linda Newcomb. Peter and Linda were united in marriage in 1967. They both took teaching positions shortly afterward at Grand Blanc High School in Michigan where they spent the remainder of their careers. Peter loved sports, old western movies, the outdoors and his childhood home of Hibbing where he will be buried.
Peter is survived by his wife, Linda Deretich of Holly, Mich.; his siblings: Olga Ljubenko of LaGrange Park, Ill., George Deretich of Ham Lake, Minn., Sam (Liz) Deretich of Anoka, Minn., Nick Deretich of Reno, Nev.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Dana Kovich, Walter Deretich, Helen Keehr, Sophie Radojcich, Marko Deretich and Dorothy Kosanovich.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Saint Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church in Hibbing. Fr. Dean Franck will officiate.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Interment will be at Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery in Hibbing.
Memorial donations can be made in Peter’s name to the Elks Club of Flint, Mich.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.