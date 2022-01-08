Peter D. Waselk
October 12, 1925 — January 4, 2022
Peter D. Waselk, 96, of Chisholm, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at his home. He was born Oct.12, 1925, in Werchrata, Poland. The son of Theresa and John Wasylkiewycz. Peter’s young life on his family farm would take a dramatic change. As WWII began, at the age of 17 he was taken and forced to work for the German troops sewing and fixing their uniforms. Knowing he couldn’t return to his homeland he eventually fled to Austria. That is where he met Friedrike (Freida). They were married Jan. 7, 1948 in Huttau, Austria.
They immigrated for the American dream in 1949. Arriving by boat to New Orleans, they headed to South Carolina where they worked at a dairy farm for their sponsor. With the help from their friends, the Munters and the Red Cross they arrived in Minnesota in 1950. They lived in Stillwater where he worked at a factory in St. Paul. A kind family gave him a sewing machine so he could do what he loved. He then started a small custom suit tailor shop out of his home. He moved to Chisholm in 1960 where he became manager of the garment factory until 1978. At that time, he took a job as warehouse supervisor at the Hibbing Taconite Company until his retirement. After Frieda’s passing in 1998, he married Elisabeth Munter until her passing in 2012.
Peter was an accomplished tailor and pattern maker. During his business career he was involved in the Chisholm Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis. He was a devoted member of the Chisholm St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where he ushered for years and met and married in 2014 his third wife, Shirley Sinko. Also, in his retirement he made custom hunting jackets and helped anyone who needed something altered or fixed. He was a great gardener and always had lots of trees and flowers.
Peter made lots of friends and acquaintances in his life with his sense of humor and happy personality. He was a hard worker up until his age and health slowed him down. He always had a smile for you. Truly a special and talented man. We will miss you!
Peter is survived by his wife, Shirley; four children: Friedrike (Dave) Engebretson, Claudia (Rick) Mattson, Peter (Carol) Waselk, Andy (Lori) Waselk; eight grandchildren: Kim, Jim, Chris, Ryan, Peter, Christina, Blayne and Connor; six great-grandchildren: Peyton, Spencer, Easton, Eliana, Zion and Alyssa; brother, Michael; and sister, Olga.
He is preceded in death by his parents, infant son, Mark Steven; first wife, Frieda, second wife, Elisabeth Munter; two sisters, Julie and Eva.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church with Fr. Paul Strommer celebrating. Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chisholm.
