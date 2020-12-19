Pete Johns

“Pete,” born Peter Lawrence Johns, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the University of MN hospital due to complications from severe pancreatitis.
Pete was born to Walter “Bud” and Georgina “Jean” Johns in Iron Mountain, Mich., on April 25, 1940. After graduating from Kingsford, Mich., high school in 1958, Pete enlisted in the Air Force. During Pete’s service he received many awards and commendations, including the Air Force Outstanding Unit award for Exceptionally Meritorious Service. After retiring from the Air Force, Pete got a job with Ziegler CAT through his former brother-in-law, Jack, whom he loved dearly. Pete retired from the Bloomington Ziegler’s and enjoyed his remaining years relaxing and having fun, which he deserved. Pete enjoyed traveling to Alaska, the UP, and FL to spend time with family and friends he loved.
Pete was a member of the American Legion of Bloomington (Post 550) and the VFW of Bloomington (Post 1296); and spent most of the last ten years at the Richfield (Post 5555). Pete volunteered for many years at the VA in Hastings, Minn., and was one of the nicest guys in this world — everyone who met Pete immediately liked him. Pete was a very good person who was loyal to those he loved. Pete enjoyed his time at the Richfield VFW with his buddies, especially Vicki, Carol, Leona, and Patty; and was especially close with his BINGO friends including Betty, with whom he had many laughs.
Pete is survived by beloved son and daughter: Randy (Marianne) and Becki (Denny) O’Brien; two sisters, Fran Formolo, MaryLou Clement; brother, Wally (Diann); his beloved friend, Jimmy Formolo; his grandchildren: Brandon Lawrence Russell Sr., Cody Jon Russell (Caitlin Saari), Allie and Jeremiah Johns; and his great grandchildren: Brandon Jr., Owen, Sunshine, and Rhylee; and his latest little love, Ryder John Russell; as well as many nieces and nephews and bonus family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Jean; his sister, Joanne; his niece, Maggie; his son, Mickey; his long time fishing buddy, Brett Johnson (BJ); and many relatives and friends.
A memorial and celebration of Pete’s life will be held at the Richfield VFW on April 24, 2021.
Internment with full military honors will be at the Quinnesec cemetery near Iron Mountain in the UP, next to his beloved family members as he requested at a later date for family members.
In lieu of flowers, people may donate to their local VFW or American Legion, both organizations that were dear to Pete's heart.
