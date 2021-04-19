Perry Edard Lease

Perry E. Lease, 56, Hibbing died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born Nov. 2, 1964, to Marvin and Donna (Smith) Lease in Hibbing. Perry attended Hibbing Schools, proudly served his country with the U.S. Army and completed a two-year vocational program after serving in the military. He was employed with L & M Radiator as a machinist in Hibbing. In his earlier days, Perry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He was mechanically inclined and was often found working on cars and tinkering with wood projects and electrical jobs.
Perry is survived by his wife, Bonnie Lease, Hibbing; his parents, Marvin and Donna Lease, Hibbing; two children, Montana “Bub” Lease and Desiree Lease, both of Indiana; two brothers, Robert (Tina) Lease and Rand Lease, both of Hibbing; four grandchildren; three nephews, Kayde, Hunter, Leevi; and his niece, Kendra.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Per Perry’s request, there will be no formal services at this time.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
