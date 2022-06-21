Perry C. Anderson

Perry C. Anderson

December 27, 1950 — June 17, 2022

Perry C. Anderson, 71, of Marble, died on Friday, June 17, 2022, in St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.

He was born on Dec. 27, 1950, in Grand Rapids, Minn., the son of Percy and Arlene (Waters) Anderson. He married Mary Thorn, was a U.S. Army veteran and loved 4-wheeling.

Perry is survived by a brother, Elmer (Sandra) Anderson of Keewatin, Minn.; and a nephew, Cary Anderson of Marble; stepchildren and many step-grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; and a brother, Darryl Anderson.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.

