Penny Marie Joelson, 64, of Virginia, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Chisholm.
She was born May 17, 1956 in Cook, Minn., the daughter of William and Donna Marie (Lakosky) Edwards, Jr. She was a graduate of the Orr High School and also attended bartending school. In her own words, “I was born and raised in a bar”. She married Robert A. Joelson on July 25, 1982 and moved from Orr to Virginia.
Penny was the Assistant Manager at the Orr “Muni” for several years, worked at the Chocolate Éclair in the Thunderbird Mall, and began an 18 year career at L & M in 1982.
Penny loved the outdoors. She enjoyed canoeing, fishing, grouse hunting, and deer hunting. She never met a stranger, only friends she hadn’t made yet; had an infectious smile, and loved to be in parades with “Tin Lizzy”.
Penny is survived by her husband “the man I’m married to”, Robert “Bob” Joelson; siblings: Delta (Leonard) Zabrocki of Orr, Gary (Debbie) Edwards of Boise, Idaho, and Terry “Tick” (Judy) Edwards of Britt; brothers and sisters-in-law: Janice Kramer of Seattle, Kay Joelson of Virginia, and James Joelson of Virginia; nieces and nephews: Dean (Terri) Zabrocki of Aldon, Minn., Darren (Angel) Zabrocki of Silver Bay, Terry (Angie) Edwards of Minneapolis, Mike (Claudia) Joelson of Eveleth, Chris (Mike) Tveit of Minneapolis, Rachel (Adam) Reich, Joe (Natalie) Kramer, Becca Kramer, David (Carol) Joelson of Sartell, Danny (Debbie) Joelson of Virginia, and Kathy (Ken) Kemen of Virginia; grand nephews and nieces: Danielle and Zach Zabrocki, Jacob, Carter, and Owen Zabrocki, Kaylee Lovett, James Burke and numerous other extended family and friends.
Penny was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Seth Burke; sister-in-law, Nancy Joelson; and brothers-in-law, Dick Joelson and Gary Kramer.
The visitation will be held from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia. The Visitation will continue Monday from noon until the 1 p.m. funeral service, also at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home. Pastor Cory Rintala will officiate.
Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
To leave a remembrance of Penny online, see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
