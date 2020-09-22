Penny Lynn Hiltunen, 73, of Tower, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on Feb. 25, 1947, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Clifford and Muriel (Korpi) Thierer. When she was a young girl, the family moved to Soudan where she grew up and attended the Tower-Soudan Schools.
Penny was united in marriage to William Hiltunen on April 24, 1965, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Soudan. They made their home in Tower, where they have since resided.
She worked as a cook at Parkside Homes in Soudan for 21 years and later, in the laundry, at Fortune Bay Resort for nine years. Penny enjoyed reading, gardening and baking. In her earlier years, she and Bill enjoyed snowmobiling and spending time on the lake.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Soudan, where she was an active and dedicated worker with the women of the church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bill Hiltunen of Tower; son, Patrick Hiltunen of Hibbing; daughter, Heidi (Bruce Rossi) Hiltunen of Lake Vermilion, Tower; granddaughter, Tiana Ruszak; brothers, John (Rhonda) Thierer of Duluth and James (Terri) Thierer of Pike Sandy; brother-in-law, Don Crayne of Vermilion Lake Township; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Sue Hiltunen of Virginia; sister-in-law, Connie Hiltunen of Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews; great- nieces and nephews, her special cat, Samantha and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Muriel Thierer; brother, “Duff” Thierer; sister MaryAnn Crayne and nephew, Zach Thierer.
A memorial service for Penny will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Soudan, with Pastor Greg Anderson officiating. Due to COVID-19, attendance will be restricted to family members only, with face masks required.
Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Tower.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.