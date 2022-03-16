Peggy Lynn Salo, 67, of Eveleth, formerly of Lake Vermilion and Tower, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2022, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
Peggy was born Feb. 13, 1955, in Virginia to Sydney Wilhart and Dorothy Viola (Mattson) Pernu. Peggy graduated from Mountain Iron High School and attended Vo Tech schooling in Eveleth. She worked in the Virginia hospital for a number of years and also worked at the Hillcrest Nursing Home. Peggy enjoyed boating, fishing, and sunning. She loved crafting and will be fondly remembered for her famous Halloween costumes.
Peggy is survived by her children: Jodi (Mike) Schefers, Michelle (Jared) Wagoner, and Travis (Kaylyn) Salo; grandchildren: Madelyn, Davin, Cash, Eliana, Theodore, Hudson, and Matthew; sister, Juanita Richard; special friend, Tony Sikora; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Michael R. Salo; brother, Sydney Jr.; and brother-in-law, Jerry Richard.
Peggy's family would also like to express their gratitude and thanks to the special friends she made at the Waterview Woods, Essentia Health Duluth and Virginia, Miller-Dwan Medical Center, and the Eveleth Police and ambulance centers.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, with a visitation beginning one hour prior.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
