Peggy Jane Smith

Peggy Jane (Burdick) Smith, 81, of Hibbing, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

She was born on Oct. 27, 1939, in Bemidji to Lee and Doris Burdick. Peggy graduated Hibbing High School in 1959. She married Kenneth Smith on Sept. 3, 1960, in Hibbing. Peggy worked at Manney's Shopper until her retirement in 1999. Peggy is survived by her husband, Kenneth; daughters, Cheryl Jordan, Karen Olson (Bruce); sons, Stephen Smith (Brenda) and Jeffrey Smith; sisters, Bernice Simonson, Betty Chandler; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Francis; brother, Clarence; and an infant grandson.

Peggy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She cherished her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all the family pets. She will be greatly missed.

Peggy requested no funeral service.

Family arrangements have been made through Crescent Tide in St. Paul

