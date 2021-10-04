Pearl L. Johnson

Pearl Johnson, 78, of Chisholm, died Friday, Oct.1, 2021 at U of M Fairview in Minneapolis, Minn.
She was born Jan. 30, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., to Joseph and Margaret (Bangs) LaBonte she was the oldest of 13 kids. Pearl grew up in Superior, Wis., before moving to the Iron Range. Pearl drove production truck for Hanna Mining Company, a job she was particularly proud of; she later attended Hibbing Technical College for culinary arts. Pearl had a feisty personality and a great sense of humor, even toward the end she always kept her nurses on their toes. Pearl liked to bake, sew, can food and play cribbage, she passed on her knowledge of baking to her granddaughters. Pearl also had a knack for painting and would paint beautiful ceramic pieces and give them as gifts.
Pear is survived by her daughter, Billie Jean (Dan) Lindsay; granddaughters, Bobbi (Ben Murfin) Lindsay, Brenna (Clay Hage) Erickson, Tara Skarja; great-grandchildren, Evan and Emily Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margaret; husband, Rueben Johnson; and son, Steven Johnson.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
