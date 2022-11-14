Pearl Esther Aronen, 100 years, nine months, nine days passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia, surrounded by family.
Pearl was born on Feb. 3, 1922, at home in Embarrass, Minn., to Gabriel and Maria (Koskinen)Salo. She graduated from Embarrass High School. On Oct. 4, 1941, she married C.W. (Bill) Aronen. Together they had four daughters.
Pearl and Bill enjoyed many years of retirement wintering in Lake Worth, Fla., spending summers at their beloved Lake Vermilion where their door was always open to family and friends. Many great memories were shared there. Pearl enjoyed many hours fishing on the dock in every kind of weather. She will always be remembered for her fantastic hospitality, her cooking and baking. Pearly pancakes, Finnish biscuits, farmers
bread. And as we all know Old Fashions! Her love for her family was very evident.
Pearl was very proud of her Finnish heritage and prided herself on having SISU to endure the hardships she faced in life.
She leaves behind her three daughters: Sue (Mike) Blaeser of Virginia, Evelyn (Don) Ferguson of Gallatin,Tenn., and Lee (Terry) Croteau of Lake Vermilion; grandchildren: Kelly, Michele, Carol Anne, Paul, Theresa, Becky, Donny, Jason and Tara; brother, Jack (Joanna) Salo; numerous great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gabriel and Maria; daughter, Peggy Ann; husband, Bill; grandson, Eric; twelve brothers and sisters.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Virginia with Rev. Amy Janssen officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will follow in the East Pike Cemetery in Pike Township, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Caring Edge Hospice.
When people would ask her how she was doing she’d answer with “Still kicking but not as high but now she’s kicking high!”
Favorite saying to her kids and grandkids “Have fun when you can!”
It’s time to close the book our mom said…What a book it was. Filled with many chapters of a life well lived…
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
