Pearl A. Miller, 102, of Virginia, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
She was born July 23, 1918, in Virginia the daughter of Edward and Ruth Roswold. Pearl was a 1936 graduate of Virginia High School. On Dec. 31, 1940, she was united in marriage to Allen Miller in Hibbing. Pearl and Al were lifelong members of the First Covenant Church in Virginia where she served as church organist for 22 years. After raising her family, she worked as a secretary in the Virginia schools for 10 years. Pearl’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by sons: Gary (Mary Ann) Miller of Jacksonville, Fla., David (Jill) Miller of Rice Lake, Wis., and Timothy (Leanne) Miller of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren: Scott, Mark, Jodi, Cory, Kimberly, Casey, Jill and Sheri; thirteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Al of 65 years; brothers, Glen and Myron; sister, Doris; and grandchild, Kelley.
Interment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share a personal remembrance of Pearl online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com
