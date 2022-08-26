Funeral services for Pauline Kay Wiirre, 63, of Zimmerman will be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Fr. Brandon Moravitz officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the International Diabetes Center in St. Louis Park, MN under the direction of Dr. Bergenstal.
Pauline was born on Sept. 21, 1958, to Jack and Eva (Jugovich) Hansen in Virginia. She graduated from the Virginia High School Class of 1976. She furthered her education at the Eveleth Vo-Tech. Pauline worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C., as a Fingerprint Specialist. Later she worked for Prudential Insurance as a Customer Service Rep in Golden Valley for 15 years and most recently for Medica Insurance Company. Pauline enjoyed bird watching, spending time at the lake and their cabin in Effie. She was an active hockey mom for her son, Adam. She is remembered as a devoted wife and mother.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Duane; son, Adam (Alexa) Wiirre of Zimmerman; three siblings: Kris Fabish, Hans (Joyce) Hansen, and Karl (Larae) Hansen; father-in-law, LeRoy (Mary Ann) Wiirre; sister-in-law, Renee (Paul) McCarthey; step brother and sister-in-laws: Steve and Colleen Shuster; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Marjorie Wiirre; brother-in-law, Michael Fabish; and her parents.
