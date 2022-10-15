Paulette Louise Tekavec, 81, of Ely passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Carefree Living in Babbitt, Minn.
She was born October 5, 1941, in Ely, Minn., to Joseph and Pauline Pishler.
Throughout her life she worked hard to provide all the extras for her family and started out at Basswood Lodge as a cleaner, became a ticket seller at the Ely Movie Theater, was a nurse’s aide at Ely Bloomenson Hospital where she loved working in the baby section, a waitress at the ionic Vertins Café, a Cafeteria Aid at the Ely School system, and cleaned rooms at Kosir’s Motel and Motel Ely where it always gave her joy to help and serve others.
Paulette lived for summer and being able to create a beautiful oasis in her yard every year. She kept it colorful and landscaped to perfection. She also loved camping and fishing, where lots of memories were made on Fall Lake and at the Pfeiffer Lake campground. She had a knack for “out fishing us all” and lots of campfire stories that always made us laugh.
She was a member of the Ely Klown Band for many years as Mickey Mouse (along with her side kick Minnie), played the symbols as she loved entertaining people and seeing them smile. Her most memorable time was playing for the MN Vikings.
Paulette created a laughing corner at Whiteside Park where anyone was welcome that came with something to laugh about or just wanted needed an uplift of laughter for the day. She also created a YouTube video 12 years ago called Laughing Granny – Ely MN that got over 1.7K views.
Planning gatherings with her friends was always something she loved to do where the laughter was endless. Going somewhere she always wore her bright colored lipsticks which became her ionic look. She especially loved the annual October gatherings, at her daughter Deb’s house, where they all looked forward to great food, fun, music, and a full night of laughter.
The most important thing in her life was to share the love and laughter with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and she had everything you can imagine around to entertain them. We will all treasure the precious time we all had with her, the trinkets she left behind, and the happiness she brought to all of us.
She is survived by her three children, Deb Campbell of Ely, Denise Jordan (Brian Floen) of Jonesboro, Ark., John Tekavec (Teresa) of Hinckley, Minn; her eight grandchildren: Paul Starkovich (Tasha) Jr., Erica Starkovich, Nicholas Jordan, Sean Jordan, Clarence Jordan IV “Drew”, Robert Tekavec, Dana Tekavec, Jenna Tekavec; three great-grandchildren, Dakota Starkovich, Emma Kedrowski, Jaxson Starkovich; her brother, Paul (Judy) Pishler of Soudan; and sister, Jeanette Hutar of Minneapolis; and all her loving and caring friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Tekavec “Tekker” of 59 years; her parents, Joseph and Pauline Pishler; and brother, Joseph “Joey” Pishler.
We are thankful to Northwoods Partners, Meals on Wheels, and her special home health nurse aide Morgan who all assisted my mom so she could stay at home as long as she could.
Mom, we are holding our glasses high and toasting you with the beautiful life you gave us and lessons you taught us all which is too LIVE - LAUGH - LOVE endlessly.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely (with visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church) followed by her burial at the Ely Cemetery.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
