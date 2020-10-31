Paula Lee Phelps

Paula Lee Phelps, 72, of Chanhassen, Minn., died on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Lakeridge Care Center in Buffalo, MN.

Paula was born April 10, 1948, in Onalaska, Wis., and raised in Milwaukee, Wis. She was a 1966 graduate of Washington High School. As a youth, she was active in the Milwaukee Geological Society, Milwaukee Hobby Club and Milwaukee Players. Her first job, at the age of 16, was secretary and sales representative for Wisconsin Drapery Supply and continued to have a long career in sales for various companies throughout her adult life. Most recently was employed by Presbyterian Homes & Services SummerWood of Chanhassen as a receptionist and Life Enrichment Assistant.

She was a believer, hard worker, card player, lover of music and the arts, history buff, intellect, sports fan, cheerleader and educator to her four grandchildren, baker, traveler and sun worshiper.

Paula is survived by her two daughters, Cary (Rupp) Watkins (Chris) of Plymouth, Minn., Amy (Rupp) Stock (Tim) of Waconia, Minn.; four grandchildren: Cole, Callie, Morgan and Mason. She is further survived by one brother, Ty Phelps (Joanne) of Milwaukee Wis.; and three nieces: Erica, Bridget and Mary. Also survived by Cynthia Diament (Michael), friend for 65 years.

Paula was preceded in death by parents, Phil and Margaret Phelps of Onalaska, Wis.; and loving uncles, Robert and William Reidelbach.

A memorial service will be held on a later date.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association of MN, SummerWood of Chanhassen or a charity of your choice.

