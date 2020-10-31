Paula Lee Phelps, 72, of Chanhassen, Minn., died on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Lakeridge Care Center in Buffalo, MN.
Paula was born April 10, 1948, in Onalaska, Wis., and raised in Milwaukee, Wis. She was a 1966 graduate of Washington High School. As a youth, she was active in the Milwaukee Geological Society, Milwaukee Hobby Club and Milwaukee Players. Her first job, at the age of 16, was secretary and sales representative for Wisconsin Drapery Supply and continued to have a long career in sales for various companies throughout her adult life. Most recently was employed by Presbyterian Homes & Services SummerWood of Chanhassen as a receptionist and Life Enrichment Assistant.
She was a believer, hard worker, card player, lover of music and the arts, history buff, intellect, sports fan, cheerleader and educator to her four grandchildren, baker, traveler and sun worshiper.
Paula is survived by her two daughters, Cary (Rupp) Watkins (Chris) of Plymouth, Minn., Amy (Rupp) Stock (Tim) of Waconia, Minn.; four grandchildren: Cole, Callie, Morgan and Mason. She is further survived by one brother, Ty Phelps (Joanne) of Milwaukee Wis.; and three nieces: Erica, Bridget and Mary. Also survived by Cynthia Diament (Michael), friend for 65 years.
Paula was preceded in death by parents, Phil and Margaret Phelps of Onalaska, Wis.; and loving uncles, Robert and William Reidelbach.
A memorial service will be held on a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association of MN, SummerWood of Chanhassen or a charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.