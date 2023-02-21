Paul P. Plesha
Paul P. Plesha passed away peacefully on February 16, 2023, at Edgewood Vista.
Paul P. Plesha passed away peacefully on February 16, 2023, at Edgewood Vista.
He was born on May 4, 1929, to Helen and Andrew Plesha in Gilbert. He graduated from Gilbert High School in 1947. He served in the Korean War and was a lifetime member of the Gilbert VFW Post 4456.
In May 1953, Paul married Judith Olsen. They had three sons, Paul, Brian and Robert. During this time, Paul worked at Erie Mining Co. and was a steelworker member of the Local 4108, retiring after 33 years of employment.
Throughout his life, Paul had many friends and fun interests such as gardening, potato farming, playing pool and cards, golfing and ball hawking, bowling, curling and casino gaming. He liked organizing dances, casino nights, Sunday poker and bonspiels at the Gilbert Curling Club. People came from all over to attend these annual events. If he was home, you would be invited in and offered his snacks that he always kept by the side of the couch and a pop. He believed Sunkist Orange soda was the secret of life.
Paul is survived by his wife of 69 years, Judie; his sons, Paul (Kathy) of McKinley, Brian (Cindy) of Virginia and Robert of Sun Prairie, Wis.; five grandchildren: Carrie (Chris) of Cary, N.C., Amy of Duluth, Steven (Jamie) of Duluth, Erynn of Farmington and Lexi of Wisconsin; five great-grandchildren: Renee, Amelia, Abigail, Violet and Louie; numerous nephews and nieces; sister-in-law, Claudia; and former, sister-in-law Chris.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Gasper Margeta; brothers, Andrew, Martin and Donald; step-siblings, John and Katherine; mother-in-law, Ruth Olsen; brother-in-law, Ronald Olsen; sisters-in-law, Patsy Plesha and Audrey Plesha; and former sister-in-law Carol Jean.
His family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood Vista and Caring Edge for the care they gave Dad/Grandpa over the past few months. He will be missed.
Per his wishes, there will not be a service, but a private gathering will be held at a later date.
