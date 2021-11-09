Paul Leon Shepersky passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the age of 80. He died at his home in Menahga, Minn., surrounded by his loving family. He fought a long and courageous battle with serious medical issues after suffering a debilitating stroke in 2017.
He was born on Jan. 2, 1941, in Graceville, Minn., to Agaton Hiram Shepersky and Rose Alvina (Decker) Shepersky. His family moved to Osage, Minn., when he was about 6 months old.
Paul was drafted into the U.S. Army and was inducted into service on Nov. 19, 1963. He spent the majority of his two years of active duty as a mechanic in Germany.
Paul met his wife, Kathleen Lyyli Schwartz, when they both attended a country school dance. Kathleen was in the third grade and he was in the seventh grade. Paul said he knew at that time, Kathleen would be his wife someday. And, sure enough, on May 25, 1968, Paul and Kathleen were joined in holy matrimony at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Park Rapids, Minn. Together, they raised one daughter, Jacqueline Kay Schmelzer.
Paul and Kathleen moved to Zim, Minn., in 1969 after he accepted a job as a maintenance mechanic at the Eveleth Taconite Mine. He worked there for 30+ years and retired in January 2000. Paul also worked as a butcher at George and Alice Constantine’s meat processing plant in Cherry, Minn., for 22 years.
Paul loved people and animals. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Many calls came in from farmers asking him to assist them with delivering a calf from a laboring cow or various other emergencies. He was well versed in a wide range of animal husbandry skills.
Paul and Kathleen spent many hours on the road, either hauling animals to stockyards or traveling to visit their daughter and grandsons in Colorado. Their grandsons, James and Andrew, were their pride and joy. Even though the grandsons lived a great distance away, they often spent summers with Paul and Kathleen on the J&A Ranch in Zim when they were growing up.
Paul is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughter, Jacqueline (Steven) Schmelzer, Eden, Vt.; grandsons: James (Ashleigh) Prout, Lakewood, Colo., and Andrew (Katy) Prout, Thornton, Colo.; great-granddaughters, Olivia and Palmer Prout, Lakewood, Colo.; brothers: Lyle (Rose) Shepersky, Two Harbors, Minn., John (Patricia) Shepersky, Menahga, Minn.; Harold (Janine) Shepersky, Spicer, Minn., Duane (Cheryl) Shepersky, Chisholm, Minn.; Leo (Kay) Shepersky, Starbuck, Minn.; Mark Shepersky, Litchfield, Minn.; sisters, Veronica (Mike) Bondzin, Wadena, Minn.; Rosella Gullick, Foley, Minn.; uncle, Wilfred “Dutch” Shepersky, Meadowlands, Minn., and a host of extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Agaton and Rose; brothers: Joseph, Vincent and Walter.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church in Park Rapids, Minn., with visitation one hour prior. A luncheon will be served at the church following the funeral. Family and friends will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Green Valley Cemetery in Menahga for inurnment.
