Paul Gerard Meloche, 71, of Hoyt Lakes, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Hoyt Lakes, Minn.
He was born June 19, 1949, in Detroit, Mich. to Gerard and Dorothy Meloche. Paul served with the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam Conflict. Following his military service, he worked in various capacities in several companies. He was an electrical engineer, worked on projects for NASA, General Physics and was a consultant for the ‘Big Three’ auto producers in Detroit.
Paul was an avid fisherman who enjoyed singing and hosting Karaoke. He was a proud member of the Rock “N” Tree band for many years.
Survivors include his children: Audrey, Emily, Valerie and Paul; grandchildren: Makayla, Michael and Tristan; siblings: Jacques, Nancy, Carol, Mary and Jean.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerard and Dorothy; and his brother, Michael.
A gathering of family and friends of Paul will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Hoyt Lakes VFW Club. Eulogies will be given at 2:30 p.m. and military honors will take place outdoors at 3:30 p.m. by the Aurora/Hoyt Lakes Color Guard.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
