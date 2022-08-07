Paul F. Ivancich

Paul F. Ivancich, 59, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at his home on Burntside Lake, after a courageous, hard-fought, two-year battle with cancer.

Paul, known to many as Paulie or PI, was born in Ely on April 25, 1963, to Paul and Virgie Ivancich. He graduated from Ely High School and developed a great love and passion for sports while growing up, and played both basketball and baseball in high school. At an early age, he also began working at the family business, the Ely Dairy Queen, and shared many wonderful moments and memories while growing up with his brothers Frank and Joey, who passed away at age 15 from Cystic Fibrosis.

