Paul David Anderson

Paul David Anderson was born July 17, 1941, in Soudan, Minn. Paul worked at Erie Mining/LTV and was able to retire after 41.5 years of faithful service. In true Paul fashion, he took his eternal nap on June 2, just a few weeks shy of his 80th birthday.

During his life, Paul enjoyed being outdoors, at the lake house, traveling around the country with his wife Julie and getting a T-shirt at every stop. You could also find him at any number of his grandchildren’s sporting events, working on projects in the garage, riding around on his ATV/lawnmower, enjoying naps, cookies, and quite frankly anything sweet. He was as laidback as they come and had a wonderful smile that was contagious. Paul loved hunting, fishing and visiting with family and friends when he wasn’t watching NASCAR or Westerns.

Paul is survived by his wife, Julie; sister, Maxine (Merlin); brother, Doug (Cathy); children: Michelle, Mark, Mike, Brian (Melissa), Kevin (Carrie), and Steve (Kelsie); 12 awesome grandchildren; and four amazing great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Ethel; sister, Barb; brother-in-law, Ron; son-in-law, Dan; and infant daughter, Lindsey.

Paul will be so missed!

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 17 with details TBD.

Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

