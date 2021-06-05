Paul David Anderson was born July 17, 1941, in Soudan, Minn. Paul worked at Erie Mining/LTV and was able to retire after 41.5 years of faithful service. In true Paul fashion, he took his eternal nap on June 2, just a few weeks shy of his 80th birthday.
During his life, Paul enjoyed being outdoors, at the lake house, traveling around the country with his wife Julie and getting a T-shirt at every stop. You could also find him at any number of his grandchildren’s sporting events, working on projects in the garage, riding around on his ATV/lawnmower, enjoying naps, cookies, and quite frankly anything sweet. He was as laidback as they come and had a wonderful smile that was contagious. Paul loved hunting, fishing and visiting with family and friends when he wasn’t watching NASCAR or Westerns.
Paul is survived by his wife, Julie; sister, Maxine (Merlin); brother, Doug (Cathy); children: Michelle, Mark, Mike, Brian (Melissa), Kevin (Carrie), and Steve (Kelsie); 12 awesome grandchildren; and four amazing great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Ethel; sister, Barb; brother-in-law, Ron; son-in-law, Dan; and infant daughter, Lindsey.
Paul will be so missed!
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 17 with details TBD.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.