Paul D. Sundquist

Paul D. Sundquist, 76, of Eagan, Minn., formerly of Hibbing.

Member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Apple Valley.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda; daughter, Anne (Jason) Molesky; grandchildren, Addison and Aidan; brother, Arthur (Melanie); sister-in-law, Karen Louma; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister.

Memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd., Apple Valley.

Interment will be in Ft. Snelling.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Sundquist as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries