Paul D. Gunter

Paul D. Gunter, 61, of Chisholm passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Fairview Range with family by his side.

He was born in Litchfield, Minn., on April 5, 1960, to Dale and Kathleen (Benson) Gunter. His childhood was filled with cousins and friends creating memories in a St. Paul neighborhood that lasted a lifetime.

In 1972, he along with his brother, Mark (Karen) and sisters, Gale (Mark Reitan) and Carol (Todd Reinke) moved to Chisholm. He graduated from Chisholm High School in 1978. He married Gaye (Binder) in 1979 and later that year, they welcomed their daughter, Autumn. Though they eventually divorced, they remained friends throughout.

As a young family, Paul, Gaye and Autumn moved from Chisholm to Duluth to Green Bay and eventually settled in Honolulu, Hawaii, where they were the quintessential hosts to many friends and family from the mainland. While in Hawaii, Paul graduated from the University of Hawaii with a degree in Business Administration which led him to jobs at Paalo Homes, Catholic Charities, and eventually Minnesota Discovery Center.

Paul met and married Samphon (Gunter) Habsuwan on Feb. 22, 2002. And they eventually settled back in Chisholm.

Paul is survived by his wife, Phon; father, Dale; brother and sisters; daughter, Autumn; granddaughters: Sadie, Sylvia, Sailor, Izabella and Audrey; along with numerous family members and friends.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Faith Lutheran Church in Chisholm.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Gunter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries