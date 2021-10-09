Paul D. Gunter

Paul D. Gunter, 61, of Chisholm, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

Memorial Services will be at a later date with a complete obituary to follow.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm.

