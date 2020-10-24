Paul Arthur Borg, 88, of Beaver Bay, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Essentia Health - St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born Nov. 18, 1931, in Hibbing, Minn., to Fred and Ella (Breider) Borg. On Aug. 6, 1955, Paul married Lois E. Haurunen. He joined the Army, working for an Intelligence Unit in Berlin, Germany and was Honorably Discharged in 1957.
Paul was a 1949 graduate of Roosevelt High School in Virginia, Minn., received his BS Degree 1953 and a Certificate of Specialist in Education 1966 from the University of Minnesota. From 1959, he taught school, was a Business Administrator, and Assistant Superintendent for the Roseville District 623, retiring in 1988.
Paul was a member of the Alpha Kappa Psi Fraternity, Minnesota and National Associations of School Business Officials, United Protestant Church in Silver Bay, the Fleetwood Travel Club (formerly the Avion Travel Club), volunteer at Split Rock Lighthouse on the North Shore of Lake Superior, member of the “Rinkle Riders” (ATV 4-Wheelers), and Mason for over 50 years in the Virginia and Silver Bay area.
Paul is survived by his sons, Von (Karen) Borg and Wade (Deb) Borg; grandchildren, Danielle (Evan) Johnson and Jeremy Borg; great-grandchildren, Isaac Johnson and Rosalind Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ella (Breider) Borg; sister, Kathryn Jean (Borg) Sneesby; and his loving wife, Lois (Haurunen) Borg.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service for immediate family members is pending. Future arrangements for a memorial gathering with friends, congregational and club members, and community neighbors will be made at a later date when we can celebrate safely together!
Memorials preferred to United Protestant Church, Silver Bay, MN.
