Patty Levasseur passed away peacefully at Big Sturgeon Lake on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with her family by her side.
Patty was born in Hibbing in 1951 to Robert and Carol Arts. She graduated from Williston, N.D., High School, Hibbing Junior College and with honors from the University of Minnesota, Duluth.
She and her husband George of 46 years met at HJC, married in 1974, and adventured to Alaska on their honeymoon.
After touring around Alaska, they settled in Valdez where they had three children. Patty worked for the State of Alaska, taught at the local community college, and worked in community development at City Hall. She also obtained her Coast Guard Captain’s license and worked as a charter fishing guide. She served as president of the food bank and was very active as a teacher, secretary, mentor and member of the Church choir and bell choir.
While in Valdez, Patty coached her daughters and their teammates in synchronized swimming competitions. Patty was also an incredible quilter. She and her husband George were experienced ballroom dancers, leading lessons in Valdez.
Patty was very involved in her community in Tucson, Ariz., where she and George would spend their winters. She touched the lives of so many people there.
Patty was always ready to lend a helping hand. She will be remembered for her warm smile, positive outlook, caring heart, and joyful spirit.
Patty is survived by her husband, George; children: Phillip (Courtney) Levasseur, Michelle (Gary) Richmond, Lisa (Jeff) Langenfeld; mother, Carol Arts; 10 grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Patty will be announced at a later date.
