Patrick Sean Horan

Patrick Sean Horan, 46, passed away peacefully on Sept. 27, 2022, with his family by his side from complications of Congestive Heart Failure.

Patrick was born in St. Paul, Minn., on Sept. 1, 1976, to Patrick W. and Mary Horan. His family moved to Virginia in 1978 where Patrick grew up and graduated from Virginia High School in 1995. His love of sports began as a toddler and continued throughout his school years. After graduating, Patrick joined the United States Marine Corp and honorably served as a Corporal. In the Marines he received Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Mast, Rifle Expert Badge, and Good Conduct Medal. After his service, Patrick was successful in his careers in the medical device field and automotive sales. On August 22, 2015, he married Alissa Ann Sundberg in Virginia where they made their home. Patrick was known for his local generosity. It would not be uncommon for him to pay for someone’s groceries or contribute to kids’ sports fundraisers. He took great pride in #donationtuesday with his wife, which included meals donated to law enforcement, fire department and front-line workers during the pandemic. He enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling and time spent on Lake Vermilion boating with his brother Ryan. Patrick’s humor and antics will be greatly missed by his family and lifelong friends.

