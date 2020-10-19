Patrick Quirk

Patrick Quirk, 70, of Chisholm, passed away on Saturday, Oct.10, 2020, after a brave and hard battle with lung cancer.

Patrick was born on Dec. 1, 1949, in Chisholm. After graduation from Chisholm High School, he went onto become a Master Electrician and joined his local IBEW, to which he remained a member for life. After retiring from his career, Patrick spent his free time going to church daily, being an active member of the Chisholm Knights of Columbus, and spending time with family and friends. His presence was always a welcome one as he cared so much for those around him, especially his grandchildren: Mason, Nicholas, Alex and Jacob, who loved him dearly.

Patrick is survived by his siblings: Frank Quirk, Mary Gramenz, Michael Quirk, Lois Passeri; along with his daughters, Karen, Patricia, and Natalie; grandchildren; and several other loving family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Louise Quirk; siblings: John Quirk, Robert Quirk, Leo Quirk, Daniel Quirk and Helen Kilewer.

Patrick has certainly left his mark on this world and he will be deeply missed by all who loved him and who had the honor to know him. He is in heaven with is parents now, looking down on us all and watching over his children and grandchildren.

May he rest in peace always.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Rev. Paul Strommer as celebrant.

Visitation will begin one hour prior to service at the church.

Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Patrick Quirk, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Oct 24
Visitation
Saturday, October 24, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
113 SW 4th Street
Chisholm, MN 55719
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 24
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, October 24, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
113 SW 4th Street
Chisholm, MN 55719
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

Load entries