Patrick Quirk, 70, of Chisholm, passed away on Saturday, Oct.10, 2020, after a brave and hard battle with lung cancer.
Patrick was born on Dec. 1, 1949, in Chisholm. After graduation from Chisholm High School, he went onto become a Master Electrician and joined his local IBEW, to which he remained a member for life. After retiring from his career, Patrick spent his free time going to church daily, being an active member of the Chisholm Knights of Columbus, and spending time with family and friends. His presence was always a welcome one as he cared so much for those around him, especially his grandchildren: Mason, Nicholas, Alex and Jacob, who loved him dearly.
Patrick is survived by his siblings: Frank Quirk, Mary Gramenz, Michael Quirk, Lois Passeri; along with his daughters, Karen, Patricia, and Natalie; grandchildren; and several other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Louise Quirk; siblings: John Quirk, Robert Quirk, Leo Quirk, Daniel Quirk and Helen Kilewer.
Patrick has certainly left his mark on this world and he will be deeply missed by all who loved him and who had the honor to know him. He is in heaven with is parents now, looking down on us all and watching over his children and grandchildren.
May he rest in peace always.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Rev. Paul Strommer as celebrant.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to service at the church.
Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.