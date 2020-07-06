Patrick (Pat) Steven Mahoney Sr. passed away July 1, 2020 after a lengthy, hard-fought, battle with cancer.

Pat was born on July 13, 1963 in South Bend, Indiana to Marvin and Janice (Fowler) Mahoney.

The Mahoney family moved to Ely, MN in 1964 where they resided on White Iron Lake.

Pat attended Ely Memorial High School. Pat was an avid Vikings fan who spent most of his working life tending to the care of others, working as an aide at local homes for adults with developmental disabilities. Pat enjoyed puzzles, spending time outside, riding his four-wheeler, and campfires in the backyard. His favorite role was grandpa. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Pat is survived by his mother Janice Mahoney of Ely, MN, three children, Kim Shields of Hoyt Lakes, MN; Patrick Mahoney Jr. of Mountain Iron, MN; and Zach Mahoney of Duluth, MN, grandchildren Bridgett, Harley, and Skylar, sister Maureen (Michael) McIlvain, brothers Tim (Brenda) Mahoney, Michael (Adila) Mahoney, and Rory (Heather) Mahoney, as well as many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Mahoney.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Faith Assembly of God Church in Aurora, MN.

