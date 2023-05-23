Funeral service for Patrick Michael McKenzie, 76, of Virginia will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Pastor Jeanne Madsen officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Gilbert VFW Color Guard. Inurnment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Patrick died Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
He was born on October 26, 1946, to Michael and Helen (Wavernack) McKenzie in Virginia. Patrick graduated from the Cherry High School, Class of 1965 and then enlisted into the US Navy having served during the Vietnam Conflict. Patrick was employed as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver for US Steel until his retirement after thirty years of service. He later obtained a degree at Mesabi Community College. He was united in marriage to Frances Olson on June 20, 1981. Patrick enjoyed wood refinishing, gardening with Frances, and taking long walks. He was a NASCAR enthusiast and had the opportunity to attend a race in Nashville in 2021. Patrick was known for riding his scooter all over town. Patrick was a social butterfly and took the greatest pleasure in spending time with his family and friends
Survivors include his children: Scott (Alma) Angove, Mark (Angie) Angove, Dawn (Marty) Linder, Lisa (Todd Schaefbauer) Angove, Sheri (Wade) Buetow and Jodi (Tyler) McCumber; grandchildren: Adam, Ben, Eric, Matthew, Jessica, Jenna, Nicole, Rylee, Austin, Jacob and Mason; eleven great-grandchildren; three siblings: Merry Hanes, Kathy (Al) Mobraten and Marge (Bob) Ulicsni; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances and his parents.
