Funeral service for Patrick Michael McKenzie, 76, of Virginia will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Pastor Jeanne Madsen officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Gilbert VFW Color Guard. Inurnment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

