Patrick L. Gates – Born March 21, 1946, passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side February 24, 2022.
Pat was born and raised on the Iron Range and remained a true “Ranger.” He served in the Air Force from 1963-1969 and then devoted 44 years as a truck driver for US Steel-MinnTac, where he retired in 2012. An avid outdoorsman, Pat enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. But what he enjoyed most was spending time at his lake property, where work was play to him. Pat loved his grandsons dearly and cherished his time with them. It didn’t matter whether they were working on a project, fishing or just hanging out…he loved those boys. He also had a big heart for his furry companion, Lou. Pat was the most generous, loyal, hardworking, kind-hearted and honest man we will ever know. He will be missed every day and never forgotten.
He is survived by his mother, Florence Gates; daughters, Lori Sande (Chad), Tracy Olson (Jeff); brother, Rick (Melanie) Gates; sister, Coetta Connors (Pat); grandsons: Justin, Dylan, Hayden, Ryan, Mitchell and Maxwell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Gates; and brother, Louis (Kathleen) Gates.
A celebration of his life will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 4010 9th Ave. W.,
Hibbing, on Saturday, April 9. Visitation at 11 a.m.; service at noon. The Rev. Tim Yearyean will officiate. A luncheon will follow.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
