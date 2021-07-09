Patrick Joseph Donnelly, born Aug. 14, 1951, was an Irishman blessed with the gift of gab. He loved telling stories, having a good debate, and raising a glass with friends.
He died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the age of 69.
His family moved from Rice Lake, Wis., to Minneapolis where he attended Washburn High School, graduating in 1970. He started working at Camp Courage at the age of 16. He would recount his camp years as some of the best of his life. While there, he met the love of his life, Linda. Pat graduated from the University of MN in 1975 with a degree in urban planning. Pat and Linda married in 1977.
They moved to Montana where Pat worked in oil and gas leasing. They later returned to Minnesota where Pat was the director of minerals at the Federal Land Bank in St. Paul. While there he innovated the first digital mapping system for oil and gas leases.
Pat and Linda started their family in Stillwater, Minn. They had their first son, Michael, in 1984 and their second son, Kyle, in 1987. They moved to Brainerd in 1990 where Pat worked in sales for Ziegler Caterpillar. Patrick successfully climbed the corporate ladder and became the general manager for Ziegler in Buhl, Minn., making the final family move to the Iron Range in 1994.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Michael (Robyn and baby boy due in Sept.), son, Kyle (Brooke); grandchildren, Devin and Mave; family friends, Tom and Mimi Fogarty; sister, Sheila Huber; and countless other loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Danny Mike; cousin, Pat Lebeis; and lifetime friend, George Ludcke.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Veterans Park in Eveleth.
In lieu of flowers, Pat would value a donation to True Friends (formerly Camp Courage) for camp scholarships. 10509 108th St. N.W., Annandale, MN 55302
Pat was a true original. He was loyal, opinionated, philosophical, sentimental, honorable and “he always had good dogs.”
