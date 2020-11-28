Patrick Jean Emery, age 57, of Schertz, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Pat was born March 25, 1963, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., to Howard and Madeleine Emery. He was raised on the Iron Range in Minnesota, graduating from Virginia High School in 1981 and going on to enlist in the United States Air Force in 1987. Pat was a humble, yet decorated veteran who honorably served his county for over 20 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. An amazing example for others, Pats accomplishments included being recognized as a firefighter of the year and awarded numerous Air Force decorations. Pat started an extremely successful second career that had a significant impact on the local community when he took ownership of Billy D’s in Universal City, Texas. Pat was most proud of his two sons Derek (29) and Trevor (26) with whom he was able to share his love of the Minnesota Vikings and the Twins. Pat lived an extraordinary life and developed strong relationships across the world throughout his numerous overseas deployments. A loving father, brother, son and friend to many, Pat will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Patrick is survived in death by his parents, Howard and Madeleine Emery of Britt, Minn.; brothers, Robert and Cindy Emery, Howard and Tammy Emery, Jean Paul Emery; sons, Derek and Trevor Emery; nephew, Anthony Emery; and niece, Alyssa Kuder.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Rene and Louise Schwartz of Wissembourg, France, and Howard Orr Emery and Dora L. Emery of Britt.
Funeral service for Patrick will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Colonial Funeral Home, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, Texas.
A visitation for Patrick will be held for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
An interment will be at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Military Firefighter Heritage Foundation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialuniversal.com
