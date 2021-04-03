Patrick J. Voss

Patrick John Voss, 73, of Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Essentia-St. Mary’s Duluth.
Born on July 5, 1947, in Virginia, to Frederick (Jack) and Roberta Voss, Pat grew up in Hoyt Lakes and was a 1965 graduate of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School.
After graduation, Pat attended St. Cloud State for a period of time, then enlisted in the U.S. Army. His military career spanned more than twenty years. During his time in the Army, Pat served two tours of duty in VietNam, and was the recipient of numerous honors and medals, including the Purple Heart, Bronze Stars, Army Commendation Medal, and others. He retired from the Army in 1990. His family was very proud of his military career and service to his country.
Shortly after his retirement, Pat returned to the Iron Range and worked at various jobs over the years.
Pat is survived by his brother, Michael (Ann) Voss of Mountain Iron; nephew, Cory (Ashley Wilcox) Voss of Lakeville, Minn.; several cousins and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his special aunt, Mary Agnes Voss.
A private burial service at the Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery will be held with military honors.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
